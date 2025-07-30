Rotherham Golf Club eye league title after Yorkshire team championship triumph

Victors: Lucas Martin, Jack Whaley and Charles Daughtrey celebrate their Yorkshire Championship win

It’s been an excellent couple of weeks for all connected to Rotherham Golf Club.

Last Wednesday, the team of Jack Whaley, Lucas Martin and Charles Daughtrey, produced some superb golf, to win the Yorkshire team championship at Lindrick.

Morning rounds of 72, 71 and 77 respectively, put Rotherham in touch with leaders Hallamshire, who had a seven shot lead over Rotherham, with other clubs also within touching distance, but the lads came out fast in the afternoon, quickly closing the gap on the leaders, and pulling away from the chasing pack as the round went on.

Jack carded a 67, Lucas 70 and Charles 71, a 12 shot improvement on the morning rounds, and resulted in a eight shot victory over Huddersfield who came out of the pack to rally near the end.

Low score: Rotherham teaching professional, James Freeman, had the round of his life

Club captain Robert Norton said: “The lads have had a never say die attitude all season, they fight for each other and deserve all the credit for all this season’s performances so far.”

Rotherham now travel to The Oaks in September, to contest the English Champion Club tournament, which sees regional winners from across the country come together to be the best club in the country for 2025.

Further success could be on the horizon for Rotherham, who after an excellent couple of weeks, find themselves top of the SUGC scratch league, with two games to go.

Rotherham travel to face title contenders Hallamshire this week, who currently sit three points behind Rotherham, but have played a game more.

Winner: Shaun Angell, right, came out on top in the Rotherham Golf Club club championship

This is Hallamshire’s last game of the season so a win for Rotherham will end their opponent’s hopes and take it to the last game of the season against Wheatley, who currently trail Rotherham by one point and this week take on Hillsborough.

In Division 3, Sitwell seem to be safe for next season. A 5-3 win against Dore is their most recent result, and they head into this week’s match at Silkstone knowing four points will secure safety.

Shaun Angell came out on top in the Rotherham Golf Club club championship. He carded rounds of 69 and 71 to beat Dean Longden by three shots.

It’s the fifth time Shaun has won the championship, and it a successful defence having won last year.

All smiles: The Rotherham GC Championship Plate, was won by Dean Bush, right

The Championship Plate, was won by Dean Bush, who shot nett rounds of 67 and 66 – a 7 under par total good enough to beat never ageing Cedric Walker by one shot.

Rotherham teaching professional, James Freeman, had the round of his life on Monday, when he shot 59 – yes 59 – 12 under par in the Midland Open series event at Whittington Heath.

James carded 12 birdies, including seven on the trot from the fourth, on his way to recording his incredible score.

He will have hoped to carry on his excellent form into round two which was in progress at the time of going to press.

And finally in what seems like nothing but Rotherham news, yet another hole in one, and yet another one for Dave Roberts, no not old man Dave, another Dave Roberts (no relation) who holed out with a 8 iron on Rotherham’s 14th whilst competing in the club championship.

In line with tradition, Dave bought his playing partners a Guinness to celebrate his achievement.