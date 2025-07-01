Rotherham fighters speak in support of jailed boxing boss Stefy Bull

Well-known boxing figure Stefy Bull

THREE Rotherham boxers have spoken out in favour of trainer Stefy Bull, who is awaiting sentencing for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Bull, whose real name is Andrew Bulcroft, has been in jail since February and will be sentenced in August for his part in the alleged plot.

Criticism of Bull has been rife on the web, but there have been others in the sport who have refused to turn their back on him.

Lee Appleyard, who was one of the most high-profile Rotherham fighters for much of the last decade, went on Facebook to support Bull "regardless of what’s going round all over socials".

Kacie Doocey (right) with world champion Terri Harper

The 37-year-old posted: "Stefy is a good man and I'll also be forever grateful for the help, support, and guidance throughout my career."

Bull, who ran a gym in Denaby Main, was applauded for his work in boxing by Rotherham-born unbeaten flyweight Conner Kelsall, who was crowned Commonwealth champion 12 months ago.

The pair were both brought up in the same part of the Dearne Valley and at one point in the athlete's fledgling development Bulcroft paid around £5,000 for private medical treatment for the boxer.

Kelsall, 26, went on social media to say Bulcroft was: "One man I can never thank enough for the effort, time and love he’s put into me over the years; the man who kept my boxing career going by investing in me.

Lee Appleyard: "Stefy is a good man."

"I’m honoured to be a part of the many success stories he’s had in the sport...forever grateful for what Stefy has done, forever loyal."

And new professional Kacie Doocey, 22, from Swinton, feels the same.

"He was always checking I was alright. He knew I had some dietary problems at the time and helped me get through that.

"He introduced me to my trainer, pushed me forward, and saw something in me to give me that chance.

"It is not nice for his family to see all the negative things online. "I think at end of the day everyone has done things they regret.

"But there's a lot worse in the world going on, shouldn't forget about all the good things he did."

Sheffield former champion turned promoter Ryan Rhodes believes Bull to have been innocent, despite the Crown Court jury's ruling.