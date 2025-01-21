Rotherham coach up for British Gymnastics Award 2025

Alison Proctor

A gymnastics coach from Rotherham has accrued national acclaim for her efforts in nurturing generations of gymnastics talent.

Rotherham Sports Acro Club's Allison Proctor has been nominated for Community Coach of the Year at the British Gymnastics Awards 2025 for her work as a mentor and teacher on and off the mat, ensuring generations have all they need to thrive in and out of competition.

And while little will disagree that the nomination is well deserved, Proctor was no less shocked to see her name on the shortlist.

"My initial reaction to hearing I had been nominated for one of the British Gymnastics annual awards was one of total surprise," she said.

"It's an extremely pleasant surprise to think that someone had gone to the trouble to make the nomination. "What I do know is that this nomination isn’t possible without a team of others who support my contribution and, as such, the nomination is for the whole team of coaches, helpers and committee members, all volunteers like myself, who ensure we can provide recreational and competitive gymnastics for our local community.

"Any recognition I may receive is a reflection on the work of many and I am delighted that ,through this nomination, others will receive the recognition they too deserve for their contribution to the provision of gymnastics in the community."

The British Gymnastics Awards 2025 have seen a record-breaking number of nominations this year, focusing on those who have demonstrated a commitment to delivering an uplifting gymnastics experience for all and living the inclusive, aspirational and supportive values of the sport.

British Gymnastics want to shine a spotlight on exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities and wider society.

Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics CEO, said: "This year, we are thrilled to announce a record-breaking number of nominations for the British Gymnastics Awards, a testament to the extraordinary individuals and organisations that make our sport so special.

“These nominations highlight the incredible dedication and passion that ensure gymnastics remains enjoyable, safe, and accessible to everyone, creating lasting positive impacts for individuals, local communities and wider society.

“A standout theme this year has been the celebration of those who go above and beyond to deliver uplifting gymnastics experiences, exemplifying our core values: inclusive, supportive and aspirational.

“To all the finalists, congratulations on this remarkable achievement. Your hard work and commitment inspire us all, and you should be immensely proud of your contributions to our sport."

The 2025 British Gymnastics Awards recognise exceptional people and organisations that help keep gymnastics enjoyable, safe, and open to everyone, making a positive contribution to individuals, local communities, and wider society. Visit British Gymnastics Awards for more information