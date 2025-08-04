Rotherham Charity Cup nets best total yet for good causes

Good year: for the Charity Cup and its latest winners, AFP Pewter Pot

IT was a bumper season for the Rotherham Charity Cup with a record amount set to be handed out to local charities and organisations.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The AGM heard that £7,000 will be distributed this year, the most raised during the competition in a single season.

The draw for the opening rounds of this season’s competition was made with several new clubs entering this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first round draw includes last season’s runners-up, Wombwell Main, away to one of the new clubs, Cottage, whilst Athersley Rec have entered for the first time and have a home tie against Wickersley CC.

First round (Thursday, August 14) is: Thorpe Hesley Village v Deer Park Tap; Wincobank Rovers v Brinsworth DC; Athersley Rec v Wickersley CC; Cottage v Wombwell Main.

The second round is on successive weeks with the first of them on Thursday, August 21 featuring Groves Social v Barnsley Town; Joker v Swinton Ring O’Bells; Wincobank Rovers or Brinsworth DC v Westville; Athersley Rec or Wickersley CC v Thorpe Hesley Village or Deer Park Tap.

The second round ties on Thursday, August 28 are: AFP Pewter Pot (2025 champions) v Lord Reresby; Gym Bar v Dinnington Dynamoes; Cottage or Wombwell Main v AFC Lord Nelson; Gate Inn v FC Mail Coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quarter-finals will be on consecutive Thursdays in October starting on October 9. All at Herringthorpe Stadium.

*Donations will be made to Rotherham Hospice; Rotherham Hospital Community Charity Dementia Appeal; Rotherham Talking Newspaper (all £1,000).

High Hopes Riding for Disabled (£780); Stag Memory Lane Cafe (£770); CEAD (£750); Headway Rotherham and Beacon SY Carer Support, Rotherham branch (both £600); Woodlands Club charity Men in Sheds, Swinton (£500).