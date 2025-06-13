‘Rotherham Boys’ reach first national final

History makers: Rotherham U13s play Southampton Boys in final

ROTHERHAM has a school representative side in a national school football final for the very first time this weekend.

Rotherham Schools Select U13s have achieved the feat for the first time since the old Rotherham Boys were founded in 1946.

They play Southampton Boys in the English Schools FA decider at the Sixways Stadium at Worcester on Sunday.

The match starts at 3.30pm and will be screened live on the ESFA TV channel on YouTube with a professional commentary.

The U13s won the Yorkshire Federation League last season, winning every single league game.

A victory on Sunday would earn the Rotherham Schools Select Football Association teams their 13th trophy of the season.

Its boys and girls teams have won silverware across multiple age groups and leagues.