Taz Nadeem after his quickfire debut win. Picture by Connor McMain, GBM Sports

Taz Nadeem made his debut at a GBM Sports show at Magna Centre last Saturday after transitioning from Cross Fit and weightlifting to boxing.

It took him just 20 seconds to fell Estonian Sergey Bannov with a savage left hook to the chin. Bannov could barely sit upright on a stool, let alone carry on, and Nadeem was handed his first KO.

Nadeem said he'd been nervous before entering the ring and revealed he'd been told to pace himself.

“As much as you want to do that, the adrenaline kicks in,” he said.

“Whatever happens, happens. The instinct was there to let my shots go and he was open.”

The Millennium Boxing Club man thanked trainer Jamie Kennedy for having faith in him, despite a limited amateur and schoolboy boxing background.