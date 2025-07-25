Rother Valley Country Park to host National Open Water Swimming Championships

Rother Valley Country Park: venue for the GoCardless Swim England Open Water National Age Group Championships and Open Water National Masters Championships this weekend
ROTHER Valley Country Park provides a picturesque setting for the National Open Water Swimming Championships this weekend.

More than 500 swimmers from across the country will converge for a double header of Swim England events on Saturday and Sunday, taking in the National Age Group Championships and the National Masters.

Spectator entry is free of charge.

Those competing have either qualified after a top-three finish in their regional qualifiers or have set a competitive time in the pool.

Rother Valley Country Park: busy weekend of swimming in store. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows
Amongst the athletes involved are some fresh from swimming at the Aquatics GB Summer Championships.

Local participants include Lily Cattlin and Theo Swann from Rotherham Metro Swimming Club.

The age range in the championships spans teens to East Leeds’ Bill Moore, the oldest participant at 87 years old.

As well as the athletes hunting for medals, there will also be relays and a top club award on offer, with Wycombe District Swimming Club looking to secure the crown for a fifth straight year.

The Championships are sponsored by GoCardless.

The Age Group event is tomorrow and the Masters on Sunday.

A Swim England spokesperson said: “These events provide a great opportunity for anyone to come down to Rother Valley Country Park and attend two days of exciting swimming.”

The weekly parkrun returns next weekend.

