Ben Fox: second best weight on the day

​IT’S is that time of the year again, the time when Lowfield Lakes hold their annual match in aid of a local charity which this year was the Rotherham Hospice.

The event saw 40 anglers fishing to the sound of helicopters overhead and sirens in the background as what have been described as “rioters” attacked both the police and Holiday Inn little more than a mile away.

Despite this, the event went ahead undaunted with lots of fish caught, lots of hot dogs and burgers eaten afterwards and, most importantly, lots of money was raised for the Hospice. This year’s total was £2927.56, almost £350 better than last year. None of it would be possible without those donated gifts for raffle prizes, money and their time, for which Lowfields is very grateful.

A special thanks goes to the following who donated gifts for raffle prizes: Ben Fox, Aston Park Fishery, Billy Clarke – fishing spares (Sheffield), Chris Birch, Cookes in Rotherham, Delta Force Paintball, Fishing Republic - Barnsley, Stuart Andrew and Dan Andrew from Seatbox UK, Favva Roberts, John Blackburn, Ron Ayrton, Ryan Cresswell, Tony Murphy, Jump INC, Ashley Kemp, Andy Johnson, Tracey Driscoll, Barnsley Football Club, Peter (a neighbour of Ben’s), Maurice Hibberd, Lock and Load, Simon Clegg, Eric Addis, Shaun Daykin, John Cunliffe, Gez Faley, David Spooner, Jason Turner, Dennis Roberts, Tescos, Tackletidy, Tight Line Tackle, Julie Roberts, Underwoods Butchers, Angling Direct in Barnsley, Brandon Denton, Penny Umsworth, Jayne and Richard, Matt Priestley, Julie Blackburn, Carl Jackson, Dave Briggs and Tescos at Wath.

GOTCHA: charity match winner Shaun Daykin nets a fish

Thanks too, to Barry Chipchase for donating £100 to purchase the BBQ meat and to Sarah’s Bakes for donating the burger rolls, and to all who helped prior to and on the day.

Shaun Daykin won the Main Lake at peg 14 with 128lbs 14ozs, ahead of Ben Fox from peg 29 with 109lbs 4ozs.

John Blackburn was best on the Riverside Lake with 57lbs 10ozs. Chris ‘Favva’ Roberts was second with 50lbs.

Gary Weekes and John Blackburn won the Mystery Pairs competition with six points ahead of Gary Cooper and Carl Jackson (11 points). Brandon Denton won the year’s permit for the lakes.