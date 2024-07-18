Tony Copnell, winner at Ravenfield

​SPORT moved up a notch last week with some really good weights from most venues, be they silverfish or commercial.

Ravenfield Ponds Multi-Pond League event, fished on the Great Pond, was a good example, every competitor recording double figures.

Leading the way was Tony Copnell, on peg 5, who had a mixed net of silvers weighing 38lbs 5ozs.

In second place, and Tony’s mate, at peg 23 on the opposite bank was Les Varley, who had 30lbs 3ozs of bream, beating Stuart Senior’s ide, roach, and perch net weighing 29lbs 11ozs into third. Paul Hepplestone was fourth with 25lbs 12ozs and the section winners were Mick Gill with 20lbs 12ozs and Neil Humphries with 15lbs 8ozs.

Dave Smallman, winner at Elsecar Reservoir

A big improvement at Southfield Reservoir, where last week only odd pounds were in the money.

It was all change for Doncaster DAA’s midweek event, which Neil Mallinson won with 31lbs 10ozs. Scott Rispin was second with 30lbs 12ozs. Section winners were Russ Benn 8lbs 8ozs, Chris Martin 18lbs 2ozs, Jason Law 19lbs 12ozs and David Clarkson 29lbs 8ozs.

A similar story at Elsecar, where Trevor Renwick set the pace with a 39lbs 5ozs net, a 17-bream affair caught with the feeder at 40m from peg 21.

And Trevor didn’t fish the whole match having to leave 30 minutes early to make a hospital appointment! Pole expert Mark Jackson was second with 27lbs 9ozs.

Sunday’s match saw a similar picture with Dave Smallman winning with 23lbs 11ozs from peg 4 near the dam. Linsey Clarke at peg 2 was second with 19lbs 5ozs with Paul Yates at peg 10 third with 18lbs 7ozs.

Mark Jackson at the opposite end at peg 30 was fourth with 18lbs 2ozs leaving Mike Risby’s 18lbs in fifth and Les Billups’ 16lbs in sixth.

Needless to say, there is always an exception and that was Kilnhurst and District AA’s Baker’s Pond Championship which for some inexplainable reason fished awful.

Seventeen anglers turned out and many wished they hadn’t bothered. Tony Copnell completed his second win of the week, with just 4lbs from a peg not normally used, number 15. Neil Humphries was second from “ants’ nest” number 17 with 3lbs 6ozs, leaving Brian Ellis third with 2lbs 10ozs. Mick Gill was fourth with 2lbs 8ozs.