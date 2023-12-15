Returning figures offer Maltby Main hope for the future
Maltby Main FC has struggled on and off the pitch this season, culminating in the resignation of chairman Kieran Gallagher, whose frustrations included the restrictions on ground improvements at Muglet Lane.
Existing board member and local businessman Kieron White has stepped up to take on the chairmanship in an interim capacity and Main have also seen former chairman Wilf Race and matchday manager Ash Davis return to offer their help.
That’s positive news for existing first team manager Jamie Smith, fighting to keep the Miners in the top flight of the Northern Counties East League.
"Wilf back helping out is great,” he said. ”I have known Wilf a long time and having him here is never a bad thing for the club.
"Ash is our matchday manager who sets up all the pitch up etc and having him around means I don’t have to do it and can concentrate on other things. Kieron is a good guy too.
"Stability is what we need. Fingers crossed, we get a bit of stability across the board where we can get settled and try and get some results."
Maltby have seen big changes since reaching the Sheffield Senior Cup final for a second successive year back in May, including the loss of a major backer.
A much changed team team stripped of its best players has won only four league games from 19, although Main did haul themselves off the bottom of the Premier Division last time out with a 2-2 draw at home to Bottesford Town.
"With everything that happened, we lost a lot of players in a short period and had to recruit fast,” added Jamie, who stepped up from no.2 to the top position when Lee Thompson resigned in October. "I will be first to admit that when you are trying to get people in quickly you don’t get chance to scout as much as you want. You are taking other people’s recommendations on board and it doesn’t always work out.
“We’re at a stage now where I have slowly weeded out the players who weren’t doing it and got ones in I am happy with. If we can just settle down a bit and not have a squad that is getting changed on a weekly basis then I think you will see an improvement and we will be alright.”
Maltby chase their first win in ten games when they go to Handsworth on Saturday (3pm).
Added Smith: “Other teams have money to recruit experienced players who make good decisions when they are 1-0 up. We have lads who are 19 and 20 and good as they are, they sometimes don’t make the right decision towards the end of games, like against Bottesford, when we conceded late on. It comes with time and experience but ability wise with the side we have got, we are not a million miles away.”