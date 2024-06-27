Ronnie Moore savours his return to Millmoor.

​​RONNIE MOORE says it was like “re-living your life again” as he stepped back into Millmoor, the scene of so many of his triumphs.

The man who won promotions as a player and a manager with Rotherham United went back to his old stamping ground recently to see the work being done by Ken Booth jnr to bring the pitch back into regular use.

Ronnie first stepped foot in Millmoor as a Miller in 1980 when he was signed from Cardiff City.

“Walking through the gate, the memories came flooding back,” said the one-time centre-forward.

In fine fettle: restored pitch at Millmoor

“You go past the the office and the stairs where everyone used to meet.

“There’s the gym in the corner of the ground where we used to train when it was frozen and we couldn’t go anywhere.

“You see the Tivoli End where the crowd was fantastic.

“It’s like re-living your life again a little bit.”

Ronnie Moore in his playing days at Millmoor

Ronnie, scorer of 52 goals for Rotherham, took a few minutes out to go and sit in one of the dugouts and reflect on his favourite Millmoor moments.

“One highlight was the time time we beat Plymouth here to win the old Division Three in 1981. I scored at the Tivoli End and then Ferny (Rod Fern) scored the winner down at the Railway End to win us the league.

“Beating Chelsea 6-0 here the following season always sticks in my mind and, as a manager, there was the late Alan Lee goal against Brentford when we went up to what is now the Championship.

“There are so many memories when you think about it.”

Millmoor today looking towards the Railway End. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Playing in front of modest crowds at Millmoor, Rotherham were in the doldrums and Ronnie was working at non-league Southport when chairman, the late Ken Booth snr, took a leap of faith and brought him in as manager in 1997, encouraged by an Advertiser campaign.

It was a brave move.

"The club was on its backside really,” remembers Ronnie.

“When I returned here as as manager for the first time in 1997, I can remember walking onto the pitch and the reception I got. It was humbling.

“The first year was a tester. I don’t think we won the first four of five, so it was ‘the Messiah’s back but we can’t win.’

“From then on it was wonderful times.”

Back-to-back promotions took Rotherham from the fourth tier to the second tier, where they stayed for four years.

He added: “You reminisce and I’m just thankful to the Advertiser for what they did in helping get me here and Ken Booth in taking a chance in 1997.

“Ken took a gamble on me and with Breck (John Breckin) coming in as my no.2. If you asked Ken now he would probably say it is the best thing he ever did.

“To take over and take the club from where it was to where it reached was amazing.”

While AESSEAL New York Stadium represents the modern face of Rotherham United, the old ground is where the heart is for Ronnie.

"You look at that wonderful stadium over the road and I still wouldn’t swap it for Millmoor,” he added.

“This is proper football from our time, old school, and the new generation is less than a mile away.

“The memories we have had in here, you take them to your grave.”