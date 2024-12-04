Muglet Lane: scene of the Sheffield Senior Cup tie

​ A FOOTBALL club faces being removed from a cup competition for fielding an ineligible player.

Maltby Main FC unwittingly fielded a recent young signing as a substitute in the second half of their Sheffield Senior Cup third round win over Wombwell Town, not being aware he wasn’t cleared to take part.

Jensen Ridge, aged 16, had joined from the Kyle Walker Academy in Sheffield.

Maltby chairman Kieron White said: “In the league you can register people and they can play on the day but we weren’t aware that in the Senior Cup they have to be registered seven days before.

"Our manager, Joe (Austin) is one of the coaches at the Academy. He could see (Jensen) was a good player and invited him to come and have a game for us.

"We wanted to give him some minutes so we could have a look at him. He was introduced for about 25 minutes and it is unfortunate it could cost us a place in the cup.”

Maltby were 3-0 up at the time of the substitution and eventually won 3-2.

Treasurer Dave Watts added: “It is not as though we have broken a rule to gain an advantage, and it did not affect the outcome.

"We are all volunteers and it was an honest mistake.”

Maltby reached the final of the Senior Cup in 2022 and 2023. They are due to host Stocksbridge Park Steels in the next round

Main still have a promotion to aim for in NCEL Division One and stand four points outside the play-off frame, albeit having played more games than most of the teams above.

Main were beaten 2-1 at home by Ilkley Town last weekend.

Two goals inside the opening 25 minutes did the damage and although Ashley Flynn pulled one back before half time and Austin’s side had a go in the second half, it wasn’t enough to turn the match around.

They host Louth Town on Saturday (3pm).

