Record numbers of Rotherham Metro swimmers crack qualifiers

GOOD YEAR: Rotherham Metro's swimmers

SWIMMERS from Rotherham caused ripples far beyond the town's boundary in 2024.

Rotherham Metro Swimming Club had a strong year, with Maddie Johnson and Luke Booth qualifying for trials for the Paris Olympics.

The club had a record number of swimmers at British and English Summer Nationals Championships and ended the year with five swimmers competing at the Swim England Winter Nationals. Maddie and Luke were among the four who made it to the Aquatics GB Summer Championships alongside Bow Gomersall and Oscar Gavelle.

Metro’s record number of qualifiers for the Swim England National summer meet included its four Aquatics GB qualifiers plus an additional nine competitors.

Successes: Rotherham Metro swimmers

Oscar qualified for the open water event as well as the pool competition. The club also had the quintet of Maddie, Oscar, Ruby Gambles, Josh Booth and Nathan Massam make it to the Swim England winter meet, which is the only national level short course event of the year.

Spokesperson Cheryl Gomersall said: “In total we have had 15 swimmers qualify for at least one national competition in 2024 and five of those swimmers qualified for two or more, which is truly outstanding for a small-town club.

"Our head coach, Alan Kirton, is extremely proud of our amazing swimmers.”

