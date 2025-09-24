Record entry for Rotherham 10K as route is revealed

Wentworth Woodhouse: start and finish point for the 2025 Rotherham 10K

A RECORD number of runners are to take part in the Rotherham 10K next month – and the tally is still rising.

With just over a week to go until the event on Sunday, October 5, more than 680 entrants have signed up.

Returning for the first time since 2023, the Rotherham 10K is being held in and around Wentworth for the first time. Entries close on Saturday.

Organisers have also confirmed the route.

Runners in the previous Rotherham 10K in 2023

It starts and finishes in front of Wentworth Woodhouse and goes up the estate road and turns left into Wentworth village, then right into Clayfield Lane before turning left onto Corthworth Lane, right through Nether Haugh and down The Whins to turn right into the estate road and up to the house to finish. The course has been measured and certificated at 10K.

Roads will be closed for the race and runners are not allowed to wear headphones for safety reasons.

There will be a water station near the 7K point on the estate road and water at the finish.

Runners are urged to collect their numbers prior to the event from Rotherham Leisure Centre reception from 7am-9pm from this week.

Town centre run for competitors in the last Rotherham 10K two years ago

For those who can't collect in advance there will be a number collection point on the morning of the event which will open from 8am-9am only.

Car parking for competitors and spectators is on grass at the side of the estate road at Wentworth. The site opens at 7am and all competitors need to parked by 9am as that is when all the roads get closed.

All finishers will be presented with a medal and the award presentations are expected to take place at 10.30am.

The schedule of closed roads is:

Cortworth Lane between its junction with Main Street and its junction with Stubbin Road

Main Street from its junction with Clayfield Lane to its junction with Cortworth Lane

Clayfield Lane from its junction with Main Street to its junction with Cortworth Lane

Coaley Lane from its junction with Cortworth Lane for a distance of approximately 20m in a northerly direction

Angel Lane from its junction with Cortworth Lane for a distance of approximately 20m in a northerly direction

B6089 Stubbin Road from its junction with Haugh Road to its junction with the B6089 The Whins

B6089 The Whins from its junction with B6089 Stubbin Road to its junction with B6089 Cinderbridge Road

B6089 Cinderbridge Road at its junction with Greasbrough Lane

There is also a road closure on Hague Lane (for some work by Yorkshire Water) so it will not be possible to get to Wentworth from Thorpe Hesley. The recommended route for competitors is via Nether Haugh and Cortworth Lane.

More information at www.rotherham10k.com