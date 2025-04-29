Record breaker Oscar Gavelle mixes with GB’s best

Oscar Gavelle: holds club and county swimming records

​SWIMMER Oscar Gavelle keeps raising the level in his blossoming career.

​The 16-year-old shared the pool with Olympic champions recently at the Aquatic GB Championships in London.

Oscar was the only swimmer from Rotherham Metro to get the invite after his impressive showing at the Yorkshire Championships in February.

He won the 1500m and 800m freestyle and is the Yorkshire record holder at 800m, breaking a record that had stood for a number of years.

Oscar Gavelle at the Aquatics GB Championships

The Aston Academy pupil has also been invited onto the Swim England National Development Pathway.

“Oscar has been swimming at Metro since he was eight,” said his mum, Gina.

"He has gone through all the squads at Metro and now he is in the A squad coached by Alan Kirton.

“He has just gone from strength to strength.”

Competing in the 1500m in London, Oscar shaved seven seconds off his season’s best.

His abilities aren’t confined to the pool either. He also does open water swimming and has had success at county level.

"In London Oscar was in the same pool as the likes of Tom Dean (triple Olympic gold medallist) and Matt Williams, so it is another level he is being exposed to,” added Gina.

"He is very ambitious. The Olympics is the dream, of course it is. At the moment he is qualifying for every major championship he should be qualifying for.

"He wants to keep on doing that and see where it takes him.”