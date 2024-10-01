Recognition for buoyant Rotherham Metro water polo club
Rotherham Metro has been named North East Club of the Year and is in contention for the national award in November.
And, in an extra boost, Metro coach Matt Birch has been named North East Coach of the Year.
The accolades follow a strong year for the Maltby-based club, which staged a mini-Olympics this summer for players all over the region.
Matt said: “We are keeping youngsters, particularly 12-16s, off the street at nights, keeping them safe and teaching them about respect and teamwork.
“We have had kids coming out of care who don’t have parents. You give them the shirt with the Rotherham badge on it and they sleep in it at night because they love the club that much.
“There are others as young as 12 suffering with mental health issues such as autism and ADHD. Metro is a place where they feel safe and they can come and express themselves.”
A recent appeal for new members in the Advertiserprovided another uplift in interest at the club’s Sunday night sessions at Maltby.
“The club is changing quickly and we had our second Rotherham Retro Masters training session recently,” said Matt. “It’s a more relaxed way for ex-players and parents to enjoy the health and well-being benefits of water polo. It has gone down a storm.”
Matt said his own award had come as a surprise and came after a number of nominations. He is also head coach for the talent centre for the North East and Midlands.
“!The award is a great honour and Norman Leighton, our long-standing coach, is quite proud because I was coached by him as a kid and I’ve been at the club since I was 12.
“I don’t expect to get anything back. I’ve got enough out of water polo already and been lucky to represent my country and travel all over the world playing the game.
“I’ve taken enough out and it’s about time I put something back in.”
A party from Metro are now looking forward to the national presentations do at the end of November, when they will get the chance to rub shoulders with Olympians.
“It should be quite an occasion,” added Matt.