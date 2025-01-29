Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club marks 55 years of fine work

MILESTONE: Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club Rotherham members are marking its 55th anniversary. Picture by KERRIE BEDDOWS

​A LIFESAVING club is still going strong 55 years since it first took the plunge.

Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club has been teaching youngsters how to stay safe in and around water since the 1970s.

Successive generations of people have felt its benefits, learning skills which they can take into adulthood.

"The club started out at Rawmarsh Baths,” said spokesman James Smith.

"In the 1980s and 90s it used the old Sheffield Road Baths near the centre of town and now we’re based at Aston Leisure Centre.

"We also take part in competitions against other lifesaving clubs.”

The club has organised a get-together for past and present members at Phoenix Sports and Social Club at Brinsworth on Saturday, March 8.

But in era when kids have countless other things to occupy their time, encouraging new faces to come along and learn about water safety is challenging.

"In the 1990s there were about 60 members. Now it’s around about 15,” said James.

"When my daughter started just before the Covid pandemic we were really struggling for numbers.

"A few joined after that but when youngsters get to 17 or 18 they start leaving so are always looking for new people to join us."

Rawmarsh Lifesaving Club offers Rookies Lifegaurd awards for ages 7-12 and National Lifesaving Academy Awards for ages 13-pluses.

At 16, teenagers can do a life skills course.

Sessions are held on Friday evenings at Aston Pool, Aughton Road, Swallownest, from 7pm-8.15pm.

There are free taster sessions for newcomers.

"The things we teach are skills for life,” added James.

Any past members interested in attending the 55th anniversary party, or wanting more information, can visit the club website or call James Smith on 07763 818700.