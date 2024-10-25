Jamie Cooke tries to make ground in Rotherham Titans' defeat to Bishop's Stortford. Pictures by Gareth Siddons

​THE softer rugby pitches of autumn are helping ease Jamie Cooke’s journey back to pain-free rugby after breaking his leg in two places.

The Rotherham Titans man wondered if he would ever play the game again after he fractured his tibia and fibula in a match away to Wharfedale back in April 2022.

He underwent three operations and a long period of rehabilitation until, this summer, he was finally ready to re-join the team he’s represented since 2018.

Things have gone well so far. Cooke has been a regular starter and claimed his first try of the season in last week’s defeat to Bishop’s Stortford.

On duty against Leeds Tykes in pre-season

And with the harder pitches of early-season now giving way to more forgiving conditions under-foot, he’s in a better place.

“I’ve got a few knocks but on the field I feel 100 per cent,” Jamie told the Advertiser.

“My leg is feeling much better now the ground has softened up. I was really struggling with the pitches pre-season and early in the season but now the rain has come I’m much happier with it.

“It’s the impact (on the leg) that really affects me.”

It says much for director of rugby Harvey Biljon’s trust in the centre/wing that he has picked him so regularly.

“I’ve been involved in lots of games and I didn’t expect that to be honest,” said Cooke. “I didn’t think I’d be playing by now.

“As for the leg, I still have a bit more strength to get in there but I’m happy to be playing again.”

Cooke should have soft conditions away to Birmingham Moseley tomorrow,, where Titans will look to bounce back from last week’s loss.

“It’s going to be another hard one,” he said. “They’ve only slipped up once or twice so it will probably be pretty evenly matched.

“We’re on the road again, which is always a little bit harder. We need to look where we’ve gone wrong and try and correct ourselves ready for Moseley.”