Proud Johnny Nelson back on home turf with his MBE
Ex-cruiserweight king Johnny, recently honoured for his services to boxing and youth sport in Yorkshire, met up with fighers and coaches at the famous Wincobank stable where he honed his craft under the late, great Brendan Ingle.
Meanwhile, the gym holds a pre-Christmas show in Rotherham this month.
The town has a strong contingent of fighters in the event at Greasbrough Club on Wednesday, November 22, and extra spice is added by the fact three of them are fighting for Yorkshire belts.
Sam Hannan, from Brinsworth, Ivan Wilson, from Swallownest, and Ben Hocking are among those gunning for county honours at the event.
Spokesman Carl Luckcock said: “We have had some great nights at Greasbrough and this should be no different. There is usually 15 or 16 bouts and the strong Rotherham theme this year adds something extra. Atif Shafiq, from the Unity Gym at Aldwarke, has some of his lads on the bill and one or two girls will be fighting as well.”
Admission is £15 on the door. The action gets underway at around 7.45pm.