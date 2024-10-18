Clifton Lane, home of Rotherham Titans

​​A ROUTE back to the second tier of English rugby will still be open for Rotherham Titans and others despite a planned revamp by the game’s governing body.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RFU invited “expressions of interest” from clubs to join a re-shaped Championship next season.

The invitation extended to "universities, colleges and others” and, controversially, “Phoenix clubs” Worcester, Wasps and London Irish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those three went to the wall with huge combined debts in 2022 and 2023 and some believe they should be forced to re-start back at the bottom of the league ladder, like some other stricken clubs have had to do in the past.

Worcester, Wasps and Irish have all applied to join the second tier for 2025/26. Clubs must prove financial viability and funds to pay off creditors.

The new league is expected to be expand to 14 clubs.

The proposals for a new-look Tier 2 also led to concerns that the winners of the third tier National One, Rotherham’s division, may not be promoted to the Championship.

It is understood that is not the case and that the eventual champions will go up, providing they meet certain criteria.

Titans declined to comment at this stage.