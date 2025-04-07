Promotion chances end for Rotherham Titans

Rotherham Titans try scorer Ronnie Du Randt

PROMOTION is out of reach for Rotherham Titans with two games to go.

Their 31-24 loss away to Blackheath on Saturday saw Richmond proclaimed champions of National One, thus claiming the only promotion place to the Championship.

After the Londoners’ defeat of Rams on Friday night, Titans needed to take a five-point win keep up their slim chances of taking top spot.

An early converted try from Harry Newborn raised hopes only for the home team to power back to lead 24-17 at the break and then close out victory in the second half.

Rotherham Titans do battle away to Blackheath

Titans collected a bonus point for losing by less than seven points and another for scoring four tries. Their other scores came from Cuchulain Livingstone, Ronnie Du Randt and Charlie Capps, with Lloyd Hayes tagging on a couple of conversions.

Rosslyn Park won their seventh game on the trot to snick into second spot ahead of Rotherham, who welcome champions Richmond to Clifton Lane on Saturday (2pm) and then go to Park on the final day.