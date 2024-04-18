Prize time as Rotherham Harriers’ awards night gets back on track
It was the first one held since 2019 because the 2020 event had to be cancelled due to the pandemic lockdown, with following years’ events suffering due to the ongoing impact on sports events and competition.
The 2024 version at Brinsworth Phoenix saw awards made to junior athletes for both cross country and track and field, and also to senior runners and club volunteers for their performances and contribution to the club.
In all a total of more 60 awards were made to the three top-ranked athletes in each age group.
Among the recipients was Caitlin McCloy for Best Middle Distance Performance.
Henry Parker won the Ralph Rowbotham Trophy for the Best Championship Track and Field Performance.
Club President Peter Elliott handed over some of the awards.
Harriers secretary Steve Gaines said: "It was good to see more than 100 athletes and members of their families attending to celebrate the club and individual athletes performances over the last year. The evening reinforced the success of Rotherham Harriers as well as being a great social event for all those attending.”