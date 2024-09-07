Action from Rotherham Titans' opening-day win over Rosslyn Park. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

ROTHERHAM Titans made an early statement of intent after promotion to National One by felling one of the strongest teams in the division.

Last year’s National Two North champions defended their 18-month unbeaten home record in style by outscoring Rosslyn Park 31-21.

Rotherham fielded six new signings and introduced a seventh, former Harlequins scrum-half Max Green, in the second half of an entertaining encounter in which the teams shared six tries.

Green said: "It’s the first time this club has been back in National One for a few years and the supporters turned up and were as loud as ever.

Try time for Rotherham Titans against Rosslyn Park. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"Clifton Lane is a tough place to play, especially for a London team to come up here and back in a day, and I thought our pack was absolutely outstanding and really took it to them and put us in the right places.

"I have played here a few times so to finally put the Rotherham shirt on was nice.”

Titans led 20-14 at half time on the back of tries from hooker Luke Cole and back row John Okafor plus ten points from the boot of Lloyd Hayes.

Even though they lost the lead early in the second half to a converted try from ex-Titan Charlie Mulchrone and later lost no.9 JB Bruzulier to the sin bin, they found a way through with the help of a third try from no.8 Callum Bustin and some stoic defence and good game management.

Rotherham Titans on the attack against Rosslyn Park

Rosslyn Park had finished third last season.

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: “Before the game I looked at Rosslyn’s team selection and their results through pre-season and I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t really anxious.

"I thought it was going to take a huge effort from our players and that’s what we produced.

"Being here at Clifton Lane, with that support base behind us, made a big difference. That’s what sport is all about, having days like today. It was a good day for this club.”

The only blip on the day were injuries to new boys Joe Mounsey and back row Travis Gordon, the latter which could be long term.

Titans are away to Darlington Mowden Park next Saturday.