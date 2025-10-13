Poorly pool player inspires Pewter Pot team to national triumph

National champions: Mark Berriman (centre) with the winning Pewter Pot pool team (left to right) front row: Steve Redmond, John Justice, Mick Uttley (captain), Rhys Athey, Lee Smith, Terry Hunt; back row: Dan Redfern (landlord), Daz Cheetham, Dave Portman, Wayne Wooton, Lee Denman, "Holden," Gina Denman

A POOL team from Rotherham have beaten hundreds of others to a national prize in tribute to a poorly player.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lads from the Pewter Pot at Kimberworth won the National Interleague having been inspired to form a team by Mark Berriman.

And they out-outwitted some top teams to land the £6,000 main prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pot’s landlord Daniel Redfern said: “About 18 months ago Mark was diagnosed with terminal cancer. It was very distressing time for his friends and the local pool world.

Inspiration: Mark Berriman with the trophy

"One night he said to lads ‘I wish I could have had the chance of being in the final of the nationals with you lads.’ It was at that point the team was formed.”

The Pewter Pot did Mark proud, battling past local county opposition to reach the last 128 at the competition at Hemsby in Norfolk.

Come finals weekend, over three days Pot cut through the field to the nine-man team final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They out-potted White Life Elite and North East Norfolk in the group stage to qualify for the last 64.

Next they beat Hemel Hempstead to reach the last 32 and then bumped out Macclesfield.

Victories followed against Blackwater (last 16), Mermaid A (last eight) and multiple winners Trent Trophies (from Stoke) in the semi-finals to set up the clash with national champions Mickey Flynns from Cambridge.

One last push saw Pewter Pot prevail 10-7 to become the new EPA National Interleague champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel added: “Mickey Flynns were brimming with quality. They had six professionals in their ranks.

"To not only set up a team for the nationals but to win the tournament and beat the national champions to do so is a bit like getting through and playing Ronnie O’Sullivan in a big final at snooker.

"It is brilliant to win it and to grant Mark his wish.”

Appropriately, the main trophy from the event is now in the hands of Mark.