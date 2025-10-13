Poorly pool player inspires Pewter Pot team to national triumph
The lads from the Pewter Pot at Kimberworth won the National Interleague having been inspired to form a team by Mark Berriman.
And they out-outwitted some top teams to land the £6,000 main prize.
Pot’s landlord Daniel Redfern said: “About 18 months ago Mark was diagnosed with terminal cancer. It was very distressing time for his friends and the local pool world.
"One night he said to lads ‘I wish I could have had the chance of being in the final of the nationals with you lads.’ It was at that point the team was formed.”
The Pewter Pot did Mark proud, battling past local county opposition to reach the last 128 at the competition at Hemsby in Norfolk.
Come finals weekend, over three days Pot cut through the field to the nine-man team final.
They out-potted White Life Elite and North East Norfolk in the group stage to qualify for the last 64.
Next they beat Hemel Hempstead to reach the last 32 and then bumped out Macclesfield.
Victories followed against Blackwater (last 16), Mermaid A (last eight) and multiple winners Trent Trophies (from Stoke) in the semi-finals to set up the clash with national champions Mickey Flynns from Cambridge.
One last push saw Pewter Pot prevail 10-7 to become the new EPA National Interleague champions.
Daniel added: “Mickey Flynns were brimming with quality. They had six professionals in their ranks.
"To not only set up a team for the nationals but to win the tournament and beat the national champions to do so is a bit like getting through and playing Ronnie O’Sullivan in a big final at snooker.
"It is brilliant to win it and to grant Mark his wish.”
Appropriately, the main trophy from the event is now in the hands of Mark.