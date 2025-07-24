Pollution is still a bugbear for Rotherham anglers

Continual problem: the results of pollution, this on the River Don

WATER, the essential ingredient underpinning our sport, has once again been in the news during the last week.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First it came as droughts and hose pipe bans, then as storms and possible flooding and, latterly, as sewage pollution.

Pollution is an old favourite with anglers, particularly in the north of England, and of course it’s nothing new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back to the Margaret Thatcher era of 1979-90, in the first seven years of the 80’s 14 per cent of river quality, some 3,371 miles, exhibited a fall in quality.

Paul Yates: multi-winner at Elsecar Reservoir

Incidents rose from 12,500/year to 20,000 and effluent standards at 1,800 sewage works were relaxed between 1984 and 1986.

In 1987, the European Year of the Environment, some 20,006 pollution incidents in Yorkshire resulted in just 42 prosecutions.

But Thatcher had the answer, closing our industries and privatising the water industry – putting £50billion into the coffers – and set up the National Rivers Authority (now the Environment Agency) and OFWAT to monitor the water industry and its performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result is what we have today – poor, weak, or no action against pollution and those that cause it, resulting in commercial opportunism taking advantage and a major change in angling practice, resulting in anglers favouring still waters in place of rivers.

Dead fish in the River Don

As a result anglers today catch far more fish than they ever used to and rivers have continued to deteriorate.

Regardless of where anglers fish, there are still some who do better than the rest, and Paul Yates is an excellent example.

Paul won two consecutive Sunday matches at Elsecar prior to last weekend and went on to win first last Thursday’s match at the venue and then the two-day event last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday Paul beat the field with a 21lbs 3ozs net ahead of Neil Stead, who weighed 16lbs 15ozs for second place, both anglers catching with the pole.

Paul continued his success on day one of last weekend’s double header with an 18lbs 3ozs net ahead of Trevor Parkin’s 17lbs 9ozs, Howard Cutts and Luke Armitage both weighed 16lbs 10ozs for joint third place.

Trevor, Howard and Luke were section winners together with Paul Slack, who scaled 12lbs 7ozs.

Sunday, the second day of the two day event, saw much of the same with Paul taking the top spot again and the overall top place for both of the two days with two points and a total weight of 44lbs 5ozs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second overall was Trevor Parkin, who also had two points but finished with 36lbs 15ozs while Howard Cutts was third with three points and 34lbs 14ozs, Paul Slack fourth with three points and 24lbs 1oz, Glen Lawrence fifth with four points and 31lbs 6ozs and Mark Carpenter sixth with four points and 30lbs 15ozs.

Fast forwarding to this week, there was a damp day at Wentworth on Monday but Chris Adshead took it in his stride to win the match with 20lbs 6ozs.

Lee Cawthorne was close behind with 19lbs 11ozs with Colin Moss third with 17lbs 10zs and Darren Coxx fourth with 13lbs 12ozs. A net of 13lbs 3ozs gave Graeme Herbert the fifth place ahead of Ray Poole with 12lbs 10ozs.