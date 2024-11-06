Poignant touch to Maltby Main's midweek fixture

By Sportsdesk
Published 6th Nov 2024, 10:19 BST
Muglet Lane, home of Maltby Main FCplaceholder image
MALTBY Main FC will mark Remembrance Day at tonight’s match at home to Athersley Rec.

The Northern Counties East League Division One fixture is the club’s nearest to Remembrance Sunday.

Junior players will be laying a wreath and there will be a Royal British Legion speech, bugle player and a silence.

Maltby and Athersley are in and around the play-off positions and as well as being a South Yorkshire derby, the match is the only NCEL fixture of the night so a decent crowd is expected.

Joe Austin’s side will be looking to snap a run of four successive league defeats.

Kick-off is 7.45pm.

