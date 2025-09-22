Plant infestation hits anglers on South Yorkshire Navigation

Nuisance: Pennywort on the South Yorkshire Navigation at Kilnhurst

​​ANGLERS are calling for action to deal with dreaded floating Pennywort which is plaguing a section of local waterway.

The invasive plant species is preventing angling along the South Yorkshire Navigation at Kilnhurst after failed attempts to control it.

The problem isn’t confined to Kilnhurst and is a wider problem acknowledged by the Canal and River Trust.

Angler Martin Read said: “Pennywort is an invasive species which continues to grow and it comes back year upon year.

"The CRT are reluctant to use chemical materials to get rid of it but I am not sure how else you can.

"If you try and lift it out, like they have done using a little boat with a ‘grab’ on the back, every piece that breaks off will continue to grow as a separate entity.”

The CRT’s own website says that pennywort’s “dominating presence steals sunlight, smothers habitats and crowds out native plants. It can cause an increase in water temperatures and create mosquito breeding areas.

“When pennywort dies back in the winter, excessive nutrients can build up in the water and damage ecosystems."

Martin and his fellow anglers are all too aware of that.

He added: "Some years ago a national committee was set up to look at this issue because water pennywort is a nationwide problem and has been for a number of years.

"The CRT have not properly dealt with it and until they do it will get worse.

"It is in other areas, certainly in Doncaster. Anglers there have had problems with it as long as we have.”

The Canal and Rivers Trust said it was aware of the problem in Kilnhurst.

Linsey Cottrell, environment manager at the CRT, said: "Work is on-going to remove pennywort along sections of the Sheffield & South Yorkshire Navigation.

“In the summer, pennywort can grow by as much as 30cm in a single day and can quickly turn waterways into green carpets of weed. This can cause severe problems for navigation and harm wildlife.

“Our charity removes more than 2,500 tonnes of invasive weed at a cost of more than £1 million across our network each year. It’s a challenge with limited funds and a changing climate making this even harder because milder winters means a longer growing season for pennywort. To protect our waterways, we have to prioritise sections most severely affected.”

She added: “We employ a range of removal methods depending on the location and scale of spread. For large and thick rafts of pennywort, spraying with approved herbicides to control pennywort is ineffective. We use weed harvesting’ boats to volunteer-led groups using kayaks.

“Our ecologists are trialling the use of a very special weevil as a natural bio-control to help eradicate floating pennywort and water fern. These plant-munchers could be another important solution, offering a natural alternative to chemical sprays and mechanical removal.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​