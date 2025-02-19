PICTURE SPECIAL: Victorious Wath RUFC do the dirty work

They beat Harrogate Pythons 33-3 in filthy conditions at Moor Road to consolidate their position in their first year up after promotion.

Advertiser photographer Kerrie Beddows was there to capture the action.

Two early tries by flanker Rory Anderson and second row Luke Stead set Wath on their way to a 12-3 lead at half time.

With the difficult conditions in the cold and wet, both teams found it hard to create any chances and Wath had to wait until the hour for their next try, from centre Anthony Davies.

A penalty try and then a score from colt Isaac Winstanley completed the win, with the goal points added by Jack Whitlam.

On Saturday Wath host Beverley in the Yorkshire RFU Shield, when conditions will hopefully be a little bit kinder.

