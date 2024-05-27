The new stand at Herringthorpe. Pictured are members of Rotherham Harriers and from left to right: president Peter Elliott, AESSEAL managing director Chris Rea, former Minister for Sport Richard Caborn and Harriers chairman Stuart Kerr. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

​PETER Elliott hailed the “fulfilment of a dream” going back more than 40 years this week as a new stand was unveiled at Herringthorpe Stadium.

The former Olympian, Rotherham Harriers athletes and supporters of the project attended the official opening of the 100-seater facility which will provide some much-needed shelter for spectators.

"For me this is the fulfilment of a dream going back to 1983 when I came back from the World Championships,” said Peter, who is Harriers’ president.

"I was asked at a dinner what my ambition was for Herringthorpe Stadium and I said it was a synthetic track and a stand.

Sitting comfortably (left to right) Stuart Kerr, Richard Caborn, Chris Rea and Peter Elliott.

"The synthetic track came along in 1990 and 34 years later we’ve finally got the stand.”

The structure, which is environmentally friendly, is a much-needed addition to a stadium still in need of improvement.

“This is not about Rotherham Harriers. It’s about the wider community,” said Peter. “The stand is for everyone who uses the stadium all year, whether it be for football, cultural events or people from other running clubs.

"If we want to inspire youngsters to come down to the track then you have to provide somewhere for parents to shelter or they are not going to come down in the dark, wet, winter months. Now we’ve got it and for me it is the fulfilment of a dream.”

Many people played a part in bringing the project to fruition.

Richard Caborn, the former Minister for Sport, pointed Peter in the direction of Chris Rea, managing director of Rotherham company AESSEAL, who provided vital investment. Rotherham Borough Council helped by allowing Harriers to place the stand on their land and a huge part was played by Harriers secretary Steve Gaines.

“Steve project-managed this the whole way, right from liaising with all the relevant people through to the pouring of the concrete into the base and the placing of the chippings around the stand,” added Peter. "Without stalwarts like Steve things like this don’t happen. You need the investment too and Chris Rea came on board and invested like he invests under the radar on so many things.