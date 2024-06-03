Thomas Crowder in action at Skate Central

​AN unbeaten boxer has been forced to pull out of a planned boxing show after suffering a perforated ear-drum.

​Thomas Crowder, from Swallownest, had been looking to continue his unbeaten streak at a Josh Wale promotion at Barnsley Metrodome on June 28.

But a sparring injury has put paid to that for the welterweight.

The 23-year-old had begun camp in preparation for the fight and picked up the injury in a sparring session with an out-sourced training opponent.

“It was just unfortunate, one of those things,” he said.

“It was a left hook, there was not much in it, and it feels a bit like when your ears pop on an plane.

“I was wearing head gear and the injury didn't stop the sparring.

“Then I had it checked and the doctor said it would take four to six weeks recovery-time, with no head sparring, because it heals itself.

“You can't do anything to speed it up, you just have to let it do its own thing really,” said the boxer.

“Thankfully it happened at the beginning of camp rather than towards the end. That would have been even more disappointing.”

Thomas immediately decided to pull out of the Barnsley show and expects to be back in the ring before the end of July.At his age, he has plenty of time to continue his career plans.

The Handsworth, Sheffield-born athlete felt he had been progressing well since launching his professional career 13 months ago.

He has a Won 4 Lost 0 record, all points' victories.

He added: “I think that every one of those fights brought different challenges.

“The last one was unusual (Dale Arrowsmith) because I moved up in weight class (154 pounds) for that opponent.

“But I will be back down at welterweight for my next fight.”