Patched-up Rotherham Titans put in huge effort to see off Birmingham Moseley

Rotherham Titans and Birmingham Moseley do battle at Clifton Lane.

DEPLETED Rotherham Titans dug deep to see off Birmingham Moseley by a single point at Clifton Lane and keep up their push at the top of National One.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Titans came through 28-27 after scoring all their three tries in the opening 23 minutes, two of which were claimed by industrious number eight Callum Bustin. Wing Calum Barrett scored the other.

Missing five regular forwards, Rotherham were asked serious questions by a big Moseley pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading 22-17 at half time, Titans conceded a third converted try to trail by two points in the second half but got over the line with the help of two penalties from the league’s top scorer, Lloyd Hayes.

Charlie Capps makes the hard yards for Rotherham Titans against Birmingham Moseley. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

Director of rugby Harvey Biljon said: "It was a helluva squad performance considering the injuries we’re suffering and people having to inter-change positions.

"For 25 minutes we looked on fire. What was unusual for us is that we didn’t stay on task and when we did Moseley came back into the game.

“Give them credit. Moseley stayed in the battle and that’s what it is going to be like for us. No game is going to get easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We missed a couple of those moments today but it’s a win. It’s another W so let’s keep going.”

Lloyd Hayes gets Rotherham Titans moving against Birmingham Moseley.

Second row Harry Gilson-Fox added: “Harvey has a saying, ‘winners find a way to win,’ and it seems to be said quite a lot after a lot of these close run games.

"Obviously we’d like to put more points on but a win’s a win. We’ll take it if we can get it.”

Rotherham remain second in the table, three points behind Richmond, who collected five points by coming from behind to beat Bishop’s Stortford 38-21.

Fading Rams lost third spot to Rosslyn Park after a fourth straight defeat, this time to Plymouth Albion.

Titans are away to Plymouth next Saturday,