Ross Duggan has left Parkgate for Clay Cross Town.

TOP scorers Jamie Austin and Ross Duggan have left Parkgate FC, adding to the exodus of players from last season’s title-winning group.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin has stepped down a division to join Northern Counties East League newcomers Dearne and District while Duggan has done likewise, signing for United Counties League outfit Clay Cross Town.

Both have been prolific. Austin has found the net 46 times over the last two seasons while Duggan scored nearly 40 goals to help the club win promotion to the NCEL Premier Division last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duggan had a brief spell at Ossett United at the start of the season before returning to Roundwood.

Jamie Austin has left Parkgate for Dearne and District. Pictures by Kerrie Beddows

"It’s sad to see them go but some things are out of your control,” said Parkgate manager Scott Mason.

"Jamie and Ross have both been scoring this season and three or four clubs were in for Ross.

"We wish them well and you never know, they might come back around. If it’s for us then we’d have them back. If it’s not then we don’t have them back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gate have also lost another of their promotion winners, Niall Smith.

He has also dropped down a level, to join Wombwell Town, and takes the number of losses from last season’s squad to 18.

"I knew this was going to happen,” said Mason.

"We had quality players in our squad that people could come and pick off. If we had had a better start this season then maybe it would have been a little different.

"We are indifferent in terms of results at the minute but that is because of personnel playing pre-season and moving on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkgate have moved to replenish the ranks with the signing of forward Shay Evans-Booth from Dearne and right wing-back Josh Hardcastle from Tadcaster Albion.

Despite losing their last two matches, they are still within striking distance of the play-off positions ahead of tomorrow’s home match against Beverley Town (3pm).

"We will go and find players,” added Mason. “We want to push on and see where we finish. I’m not saying we just want to stay in this division. We want to aim for the play-offs still, even after losing these players. We still have goals to do as well as we can.”