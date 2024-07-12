Fans take in the annual Parkgate v Rotherham United fixture at Roundwood.

DOUBLE winners Parkgate hope they can tap into an extra seam of support after their most recent brush with Rotherham United.

A sold-out crowd of 1,100 watched last Friday’s annual pre-season curtain-raiser at Roundwood and although the Millers’ professional class and fitness told in their 7-0 victory, it was still a useful workout for the newly promoted Steelmen.

They move into the top flight of the Northern Counties East League fresh from a league and cup double..

Home crowds should increase as a result and, says manager Scott Mason, there is more chance of that if Rotherham supporters can get down to matches at Roundwood when their team is away from home or doesn’t have a game.

“At any club at any level, getting the gates up helps so much financially. Clubs need it more than ever,” he said.

“I do hope some Rotherham fans – or Wednesday and United fans who live locally – can get down to see us. We had a bit of that last year and the people who came along enjoyed it.

“It’s £6 to get in so you can come down with £20, get some food and a few beers or whatever and watch a game of football and that’s what people like to do.

“We need to get to regular crowds of 200 ideally. Even getting a few extra people in makes a difference.”

The way Steve Evans’ refreshed side put Gate to the sword impressed Mason. Last season’s fixture had finished only 2-0 in Rotherham’s favour.

“Our players and the people who watch us regularly all said how fit Rotherham were compared to last year,” he added.

“They came to impress and they did. They moved us about and we made mistakes but we are playing a professional club and they should be doing that to us really.

“Rotherham look like they’re up for it this year and hopefully they can go on and get back in the Championship.”

Parkgate pipped Dinnington Town 4-3 in a friendly at Phoenix Park on Tuesday night and have another warm-up game at Garforth Town tomorrow after original opponents Guiseley wisely took up the option of taking on League Two Bradford City instead.

Gate also host Maltby Main in a friendly on Tuesday (7pm).