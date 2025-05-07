‘Outstanding’ Brinsworth DC become unbeaten Rotherham Sunday League champions

Rotherham Sunday League champions Brinsworth DC. Picture by Alex Roebuck

BRINSWORTH DC are celebrating a second Rotherham Sunday League title in three seasons – and this time they did it without losing a match.

They held off the chase of defending champions AFP Pewter Pot to top the Premier Division and finished the job by sweeping aside Lord Reresby 14-1 last weekend.

Brinsworth dropped only four points all campaign as they reclaimed the prize they first won in the 2022/23 season.

“A lot of hard work has gone in from the management team as well as the players,” said DC’s Patrick Sunter. "The players have been outstanding and they’ve listened to every instruction.

"Their determination and desire is what’s got us over the line and we have not just won the league, we have done it unbeaten.”

Patrick said it had been a real team effort, thanking Lee Mitchell, the manager, plus “Edgey,” Micky Hayden and Emily Mitchell, among others, for their efforts.

Special thanks went to DC stalwart and player Lee Hill.

"Lee lives and breathes for this team. He messages us all week with tactics, who is playing where and who is going out on Saturday night and won’t be fit to play Sundays.

"He runs around watching other teams when he can and also spends a lot of time at the printers printing tee-shirts, hats and flags.”

Brinsworth will now look to complete a double when they take on third-tier Sitwell Arms in the League Cup (Brian Beeley Cup) final at AESSEAL New York Stadium on Sunday (10.30am).

Added Patrick: "We have only ever made one cup final and that was the Montagu Cup a year ago when we lost on penalties, so to play at the New York will be an unbelievable experience for the lads and hopefully we go one better.

"We know we are up against a tough Sitwell side, so it won’t be easy.”