ROTHERHAM heavyweight Kash Ali has been handed a chance to revive his boxing career after securing a fight against Joe Joyce.

The former IBF European champion will take on Joyce in Birmingham on March 16 in his most high profile contest since his infamous disqualification for biting David Price four years ago.

After serving a six-month ban, Ali came back to claim the European crown but injury stalled his progress and a 17-month absence from the ring ended in a points defeat over six rounds to Ukraine’s Bohdan Myronets last summer.

Joyce is coming in off the back of two losses last year to Zhilei Zhang for the interim WBO heavyweight title last year.

Before that he was unbeaten in 15 fights and should Ali, now 31, shock “The Juggernaut” it would put him back into the reckoning on the heavyweight scene.

"Kash Ali bit my hand off for the fight,” smiled promoter Frank Warren. “We’re hopefully in a position where Joe capitalises on this and gets himself back in the swing.”

Joyce added: “Kash Ali is unpredictable but I think he’s a good fighter.

"I’ve had losses in the amateurs and come back and won medals and I’m going to do the same.

“I’m hungry and ready to get back to where I was at and get a heavyweight title.”

Ali has won 20 of his 22 pro fights and is trained by Rotherham-based Richard Towers.