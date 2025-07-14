O’Neil nails track challenge and little Lily wins Gala race

Pushing on: Paul Casson at the Maltby Memorial race

A RUNNER showed his clubmates a clean pair of heels in a race with a difference.

Steve O'Neil stormed around the Donfaster 5K – a run that involves laps of the cycle track at the Doncaster Dome – in 17.32 and claimed third spot in his MV45 category.

His Kimberworth Striders clubmate Joanne Rooney took the FV55 top spot in 31.13 while fellow Strider James Bower (21.48) just held off the challenge of Lee Weatherall (21.50)

Samantha Weatherall (FV55 3rd place) timed 23.44 and Pat Rooney clocked 24.43

Young Lily Doyle continues to make excellent progress.

She was the third place infant at the Eccup 10 Junior fun race but she eclipsed that at the Hathersage Gala where she was the first infant girl.

Dave Sharp endured the heat in Lincolnshire at the scenic Normanby 10K and returned in 1:03.52.

Rebecca Hunt and Liam Slater triumphed at the Rother Valley Wild Hybrid event, grabbing top place in the Mixed Team category.

They completed their five different testing events, including the 10K run, in 57.38

It was a battle of attrition as the heat was on at the Rasselbock Half Marathon in Nottinghamshire.

Zoe Pellaginia took the plaudits, coming home in 2:17.23, with James Bower following in 2:23.40 and Jessica Blakemore clocking 2:38.57 on the scenic route around the Sherwood Pines Forest.

Kimberworth Striders were also out in force at the Maltby Memorial, the latest in the KMR Series.

Paul Casson led the squad home in 26.42 but had to work hard to fend off the challenge of teammate Danny Moore, who clocked 26.51 on the usual undulating off road 5K route.

Kevin Doyle was next to cross in 28.06.

Rebecca Hunt's excellent form continues as she was the first lady Strider back in 31.03, just edging out Liam Swift (31.09)

Lee Weatherall followed om 33.44 and Samantha Weatherall was next in 36.19 ahead of Michael Jackson (37.22), Will Harvey (37.44), Tina Medlock (38.07) and Gavin Smith (40.54).

Hannah Atkinson (41.03) and Graham Platts (41.06) were neck and neck at the line, with Gary Coughlan (41.32) following.

Nicola Smith posted 42.43 ahead of the MV80 category winner John Fuller (44.37), Tina Bell (47.22) and Colin Sewell (47.36).

Tom Burns was in top form at the Loxley Lash as he timed an impressive 19.38 for the 5K route.

Lauren Corcoran took on the tough challenge of the 30-mile North Yorkshire Eight Stations Ultra Railway run and completed it in 7:23 .25.

The Rockingham Chase KMR race has had a date change to Wednesday, July 30.