Olympic trials appearance a huge plus for Rotherham Metro duo
Maddie Johnson and Luke Booth, both 18, earned the right to compete at the qualifiers for Paris 2024 which took place at the London Equatic Centre last month and involved the best young swimmers in the country.
Luke, who specialises in freestyle, has been with Metro since around the age of nine while butterfly and individual medley competitor Maddie joined from Doncaster Dartes only last year.
Metro’s Cheryl Gomersall said: “It was a massive achievement for a small club to have two swimmers competing at such a big event.
"Maddie and Luke didn’t get through to the Olympics but it’s a big deal for them just to qualify for the trials because we are a small-town club and they are up against swimmers from the really big performance centres.”
It is proving to be another strong year for Metro as the qualification window for the Summer Age Group Nationals in July and August draws to a close.
It looks set to comfortably top last year’s total of ten qualifiers, which was in itself a Metro best.