British middle distance runner Alan Simpson at the AAA Championships at White City, London, UK, 13th July 1964. (Photo by Norman Quicke/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

ONE of Rotherham’s most talented sporting sons, Olympian Alan Simpson, has died, aged 84.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middle-distance runner Alan was the town’s best-known athlete in the 1950s and 1960s and ran in the 1964 Olympic Games 1500m final in Tokyo and won a Commonwealth Games silver medal.

He held the UK 1500m record for five years and the UK mile record for seven years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan first joined Rotherham Harriers aged 14, showing his prowess at cross country and the half-mile.

The final of the men's 1500 metres at the Tokyo Olympics. Peter Snell of New Zealand (number 466) won the race with a time of 3.38.1. Alan Simpson (No.159) was fourth (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

As his reputation grew, he recorded his first international success in 1961 and in the early years of that decade he continued to run quicker and quicker times at both 1500m and mile.

He represented England and GB in both track and cross country and, in 1963, beat his training partner Peter Keeling in the AAAs.

It was a different era for elite athletes.

While Simpson was preparing for his Olympic effort in 1964, he was holding down a job in the steel industry and went out training during his lunch break.

Alan Simpson running at the steelworks where he was employed

The big race was to leave him with a regret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the gold medal was won by the great Peter Snell, Alan agonisingly finished fourth in 3:39.7, just a tenth of a second behind the tied second-placed runners, the Czech Josef Odlozil and John Davies of New Zealand.

Alan said later that he put too much effort into trying to go with the pace set by Snell and that if he had instead “sat in” then he could have got the silver.

An American magazine described the contest as the “greatest ever race for second place”.

Alan Simpson in later years

Simpson’s best was still to come, with 1965 considered to be his strongest year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He set an indoor best world time for 5000m of 13:58.4, won the Northern Three-Miles Championships and went on to set a new UK mile record of 3:56.6 and improved on it later in the year under the direction of coach Ian Ward.

1966 brought an appearance at the Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica, where he collected a silver medal in the mile, second only to the legendary Kip Keino.

Alan considered Keino to be the best mile runner he ever faced.

In that year Alan also finished fourth in the 1500m European Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 1967 he lost the drive and determination to compete internationally.

He continued to run, and did so for years. He also coached Angela Creamer, another Rotherham Harrier, and guided her to her own Olympic appearance in Montreal in 1976.

Alan got a job at the new Rotherham Leisure Centre and had 23 years there.

Harriers secretary Steve Gaines said: “Alan was in a fairly select band from the club, including Peter Elliott, in that he was an international, an Olympian and he competed at the top level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was a really tough competitor and trainer and we are sad to hear of his death.”

Former Rotherham United manager Tommy Docherty brought Alan in as a trainer in 1968. His sessions up and down a steep incline in Herringthorpe Woods, nicknamed “cardiac hill,” were legendary among the players, including long-time friend John Breckin.

He said: “We’ve had loads of condolences from lads who trained with Alan. He was an unbelievable athlete. He’d be at the front, geeing the players on, and then drop to the back of the group to do the same. He’d run us into the ground.

"Alan always said the if he’d run for second placed instead of first place at the Olympics then he’d have got a medal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In later years I’d call at his house three times a week and do weights with him and we’d go for a walks and reminisce.

"Alan was a real nice guy and a legend in Rotherham and our thoughts go out to his partner, Judith, and his family.”