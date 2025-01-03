Number of kids picking up a racket is dropping, says Moorgate Tennis Club official

Plans: Moorgate Tennis Club

​A TENNIS official has voiced concerns about the lack of youngsters taking up the game and says a chance to fully capitalise on the success of two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has been missed.

Locally, Moorgate Tennis Club is in good health, fielding teams all year round for players of all ages.

But secretary John McGleave says the picture nationally isn’t as rosy as it should be

"We want to attract more kids,“ he said.

Moorgate Tennis Club

“The number of youngsters taking up tennis is dropping, no matter what the Lawn Tennis Association say.

"I’d like to see junior leagues in this areas thriving in the way that they used to.

"It seems to be that kids have so many distractions these days that sport in general and tennis in particular is further down the room than it used to be for the likes of me.”

British success at the top level can help bring young eyes to the sport.

Jack Draper is now ranked in the top 20 in the world and British women’s no.1 Katie Boulter is placed 24th in the female rankings.

The hope is that tennis the powers that be in this country can use their success to grow the sport better than was the case for trail-blazer Andy Murray, who recently retired after a career that brought him three Grand Slam titles and two Olympic gold medals.

"People have spoken of the ‘Murray effect’ but I don’t think the LTA took proper advantage of it,” said John.

"There are kids growing up now who probably don’t know who Andy Murray was."

Some factors are outside the LTA’s control, such as the lack of funding in schools to promote tennis.

"You have to find something to get the kids in,” added John.

“We have tried tie-ups with schools but the schools have got no money. That’s fine because we provide them with free coaching.

"We suggested it would be better for kids to come and see the club and what’s available but the schools can’t afford a minibus to bring the children down, so you feel like you are banging your head against a brick wall.”

The LTA’s decision to channel funding to padel tennis – a mixture of tennis and squash played on a smaller court –rather than to traditional grassroots clubs like Moorgate is another frustration.

In the meantime, the club is pressing ahead with its plans for 2025. They include finding the the money to modernise its four tarmac courts at Moorgate Avenue with artificial grass.

"Our hope is to see our membership continue to increase,” added John.