RUINED: damage to the new stand at Herringthorpe

​VANDALS have damaged a new stand at Herringthorpe Stadium just weeks after it was proudly unveiled.

The opening of the 100-seater facility fulfilled a 40-year dream of Rotherham running hero Peter Elliott dating right back to when he was in his athletics prime in the 1980s.

But stadium staff arrived on Monday to find that stand seats had been ripped out of their housing, a Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club sign ragged off the wall and a side panel to the stand damaged.

“I’m gutted to be honest,” said Peter, who has been pushing to improve the 54-year-old stadium in his position as president of the Harriers.

Ruined Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club sign

“The track has had a repair and we were due to hold our first meeting this weekend. As things stand it is not an inviting place.”

Harriers secretary Steve Gaines project-managed the building of the stand the whole way through and was dismayed to see the mess left by the culprits.

“I don’t know what drives that sort of behaviour,” he said. “It’s not as though it is being done to make a statement about wealth or anything in particular.

“We are a volunteer-run club. It is such a shame that something that is put there for the use of the community gets damaged in such a way.”

More stand damage

Harriers are now trying to assess the cost of the damage at the council-owned stadium and whether it can be met through insurance or the maintenance budget.

There is likely to be a wait before repairs can be carried out because the company which built the stand is busy with work.

Mr Gaines added: “We are trying to rectify the damage so we have as much of the stand we can safely use on Sunday.

“The stand manufacturers are from South Wales and they are flat out working across the country putting these stands in to meet the demand.

The opening of the new stand at Herringthorpe Stadium before vandals struck

“We are going to look at getting a contractor in but ultimately it’s the council’s responsibility as owners of the stadium.”

The cost of the stand was met by Rotherham firm AESSEAL. Its managing director, Chris Rea, attended the grand opening last month along with former Minister for Sport, Richard Caborn.