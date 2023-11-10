​ROTHERHAM’S former middle-distance king Peter Elliott has a new goal at a running track he holds dear.

HOME: Peter Elliott at Herringthorpe Stadium.

Recently installed as the new president of Rotherham Harriers Athletics Club, one of the first priorities of the former Commonwealth 1500m champion and Olympic Games silver medallist is to drive much-needed improvements to Herringthorpe Stadium.

Elliott ran there as a rookie when he was just 12 years old but, all these years on, it still lacks cover for runners, families and spectators.

Peter is working on getting sponsorship for the erection of a 100-seater stand. A planning application has already been lodged with the council.

"It’s something that’s much needed,” he said.

"The parents come down in the harsh depths of winter and the rain’s falling, the wind’s blowing and there’s nowhere to go.

"If we are trying to encourage kids down to take part in athletics when it’s rainy and windy and dark and miserable then ideally we need somewhere they can shelter.

"Look at our South Yorkshire neighbours, they’ve all got very good facilities. If you go to the Keepmoat Stadium athletics venue, for instance, it is fabulous what they have there.

"It would be nice to get a stand here and put something back into the club.

"We will start with one stand it would be nice if we could increase it to two.

"Remember, Herringthorpe is a community stadium. It hosts football and events from different cultures so this is not just about doing something for the running club. It’s about doing something for the community as well.”

The chance to take on a hands-on role with the Harriers came at the right time for Elliott (61).

He recently retired from his job at the English Institute of Sport, freeing up time he didn’t have before.

He added: “I have been a member of Rotherham Harriers for more than 40 years and honoured to be asked to become its president.

"I will attend the monthly committee meetings, get an involvement in how the club is being run and try to push things where possible.