New Rotherham Titans attack coach lays out his goals

Alex Stajka: "I’m trying to develop a more rounded style of attack rather than having one route."

A NEW addition to Rotherham Titans’ coaching team wants to make them a more potent and varied attacking force next season.

Alex Stajka has signed in at Clifton Lane as an attack coach with a brief to add more elements to the team’s offence.

Rotherham had one of the most formidable packs in National One last season, its size and strength helping them to a third-placed finish.

But if Titans are to make the jump to claim the one and only promotion spot back to the Championship then they need to become a more rounded team.

Rotherham Titans in pre-season training. Picture by Kerrie Beddows

Stajka said: “Rotherham have a big forward pack and we want to use its physicality, but we also have some exciting talent in the backline which we want to embrace. We want to give the backs the ability to play some rugby.

“My direction will be to have a bit more variety because the better teams in the competition know how to handle a big, physical pack, so as one door shuts we’ve got to be able open it another way.

“I’m trying to develop a more rounded style of attack rather than having one route.”

Stajka arrives at Clifton Lane with a good CV.

Rotherham Titans' DoR Harvey Biljon gives instructions

A scrum-half in his playing days, he turned out for a variety of clubs around the Midlands, most notably Birmingham Solihull, before going off to coach in Australia.

His time there included involvement with an Australia U20s camp in the lead-up to the 2017 Junior World Cup.

He was head coach of University of Western Australia for a few years and then head coach of Perth Gold, which is the men’s State team.

Ironically, he doesn’t come from a rugby background.

“My mum is English and my dad was Albanian,” he said. “Rugby was foreign to the family. One day I remember seeing a scrum on the telly and thought ‘one day I want to play that game’.

“The irony is I’ve never been in a scrum in my life!”

Stajka has known Titans director of rugby Harvey Biljon for five or six years.

Plans to work with him at his previous club, Jersey Reds, were foiled first by Covid and then by Jersey’s financial implosion.

“We kept in touch,” explained Alex. “I moved back from Australia last year to take a position with Ealing Trailfinders Academy. I was also looking for a senior opportunity and I came up to Rotherham to watch two or three games last year. Then at the end of the season Harvey gave me a call and the rest is history.”

Stajka is confident he is joining a club on the up and believes that in Biljon and the people around him there’s the basis for it to return to English rugby’s second tier for the first time since 2018.

“Harvey has made no secret that he wants to push for promotion and that was a big draw for me, to take a team into the Championship,” he added.

“I think Rotherham have a real chance of doing that because of the way we are going to try and play.

“Harvey been there and done it. He’s a smart man. He knows exactly what he’s doing. That was another draw card.

“This is a good opportunity to learn from his experience and with a good group of players who got close last year. With more added since I think we are in a pretty strong position to push for that promotion spot.

“I’m excited about it and there seems to be a bit of a buzz about the place.”