New faces and former champions battle it out at delayed Moorgate Tennis Club finals day

David Evans: Men's Singles winner

AFTER a plethora of delays caused by bad weather, Moorgate Tennis Club’s Winter Championships Finals Day finally took place with the usual array of new finalists, first-time winners and former champions striving to hold on to their crown.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ladies Singles featured serial winner Georgina Taylor against 15-year-old newcomer Freya Wilby and it was an highly entertaining match with Georgina eventually coming out on top 6-3 6-1,

On the adjoining court, the Men's Singles featured another regular winner in Dave Mangham up against newcomer David Evans, who took the first set in no time at all, before a hard-fought second set went his way to give him a 6-1 7-5 victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Men's Plate Final former finalist Steve Dawson took on debutant Alex Lesniak, just 14 years old, in a match where the score did not reflect the closeness of the play as Steve won 6-1 6-4.

Ladies Singles winners: Georgina Taylor and Freya Wilby

The Mixed Doubles saw newcomer Luke Handley partner Diane Watson, whose name has featured heavily on various Moorgate trophies over many years, against Debbie Johnson and Ian Beat. Diane's name will now feature once again as she and Luke won 6-2 6-1.

The Ladies Doubles featured Georgina Taylor and Debbie Johnson in their second finals of the day, partnering Diane Harrison and Georgia Muffett respectively and it was Debbie and Georgia who came out on top 6-3 6-0.

The final match saw the much delayed Men's Plate Final from the Summer Championships and Guy Stevens triumphed 6-1 6-2 against Abdul Rehman,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in league action, both ladies teams were in action in replayed matches which were unable to take place a fortnight earlier.

Guy Stevens: with the summer Men's Plate

In Division 1 Moorgate A entertained a strong Hallamshire B side whose first pair proved too good for Emily Busby/Awema Njalale and Jayne Evans/Faye Sharpe and despite much closer games against the second pair, which included a win for Emily and Awema, the visitors ran out 3-1 winners.

Division 5 action saw Moorgate B travel once again renew their rivalry with Rustlings B in a series where the Sheffield side had always had the upper hand but recent games have shown that the gap is closing.

Despite the 4-0 scoreline in favour of the home team, Freya Wilby/Liz Oxley and Carol Himsworth/Rachael Hodge got close enough in every rubber to harbour dreams of a different result in the return match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After several barren Saturdays, the Men's teams finally made their mark, starting with Moorgate A, who played hosts to Hallamshire C and despite three defeats for Dave Mangham/Mark Busby, clean sweeps for Adam Butcher/James Couldwell and Gary Bridgeman/Cameron Wood gave the team their first win of the campaign by a 6-3 scoreline.

Steve Dawson: with the winter Men's Plate

In Division 4 Moorgate B travelled to face Beauchief C looking for their second win of the season but had a solitary success for Matt Hopps and Rob Wood in the first round of matches.Things turned things around as doubles for Nick Clayton/Guy Stevens and Todd Sweeney/Alan Dobson gave them a 5-4 win with Nick and Guy winning a vital championship tie break to seal the victory.

It was a very similar story when the C team travelled to face Grove D on difficult courts at Millhouses Park.

They looked to be heading for a defeat as John McGleave/Steve Dawson suffered two championship tie break defeats, but after a sobering defeat in their first match, Brian Walker and Bilal Abbasi recovered to take two wins, leaving the their fate in the hands of Paul Wilman and Adnan Ishaq.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After one comfortable win they then produced two identical comeback successes, taking the points for their team in yet another championship tie break.

Ladies Doubles champions: Debbie Johnson and Georgia Muffett

In Division 6 Moorgate D faced the toughest task of the day as they travelled to face runaway league leaders Ridgeway and despite the best efforts of Alex Sykes/Alex Lesniak, Ben Mallinder/Mick King and Iain Beat/Jamie Cousins they fell to a 9-0 defeat.