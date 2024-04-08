New derby date for Rotherham Titans

ROTHERHAM Titans have a new date for their local derby away to Sheffield Tigers.
Published 8th Apr 2024
Rotherham Titans in action last time out against Leeds Tykes

Postponed at the weekend due to a waterlogged pitch at Dore Moor, it will now take place on Saturday, April 20 (3pm).

It means the promotion-chasing Titans will now complete their fixtures over three successive weekends, starting with Saturday’s final home game against Preston Grasshoppers.

After the trip to Tigers they conclude with another away game, at Billingham on April 27.

Rotherham’s inactivity allowed National Two North leaders Leeds Tykes to pull seven points clear at the top with a 55-14 win over Tynedale on Saturday.

They go to Fylde this weekend and finish at home to Sheffield RUFC.

