Naseem Hamed KO’d in new book from ex-stablemate Junior Witter

ROTHERHAM-based former world champion Junior Witter is lifting the lid on Naseem Hamed's time at Sheffield's Ingle boxing gym – and he doesn't hold back.

The one-time WBC Super Lightweight title holder turned professional at the Wincobank base in 1997 when Naz was already in his pomp.

And he was shocked at the brittle relationship between “The Prince” and trainer Brendan Ingle, who sadly passed away in 2018.

Witter, who runs his own gym in Eastwood and lives in Parkgate, makes his explosive comments in the forthcoming book “Junior Witter – The Avoided”.

"Naseem Hamed lost himself among the flash cars, Rolexes, stardom, fame, and fortunes," Witter writes.

The Advertiser has been given extracts from the book, by author Jamie Boyle, who says of his subject: "Whether you loved or loathed him, it was impossible to ignore him. He was quite possibly British boxing's most misunderstood fighter of his generation."

The biography charts Witter's ascent to the world's top belt and his life generally.

However, it is his controversial thoughts on Hamed – the two are now aged 51 – that will surely raise eyebrows across the world boxing scene.

The two were leading lights in world boxing for years.

Junior served his entire 53-fight career under the Ingles, reigning as WBC kingpin from 2006-2008.

He had long admired Hamed's skills and power.

Junior's account relates: "At the time of me turning over at the Ingle gym, Prince Naseem Hamed was at the pinnacle of his powers.

"I had known Naz since we were kids and of course I knew Ryan Rhodes (then British Super Welterweight champion) from our amateur bouts.

"This was at the peak of Nazmania. Naz in the amateurs was a tippy-tappy mover now all of a sudden Naseem Hamed was a cold-blooded knockout machine and it was Brendan that made him.

"This is why I chose to go to the Ingle gym. Naz never developed his power until he was 17/18 and it was Brendan who tweaked that in the pros.

"The one thing that always stood out with Naseem was his legs. His thighs were like tree trunks, and that's why no featherweight on the planet could live with him on his day."

That power was turned on Witter, many times, in training.

"I will never forget one day I was sparring with Naz and he was getting so frustrated with me that he started throwing headshots (the Ingle gym was predominantly body sparring).

"In one of my first ever sparring sessions (with Naseem Hamed and Ryan Rhodes), they were going easy on each other, but when they got in with me, they were trying to kill me. They wanted to see the newcomer/outsider quit embarrassingly."

In another reference to Naz, Junior said: "I had Naz trying to break my ribs on a daily basis cos he wanted to prove he was the best man in the gym.

"Naseem may have fought at nine stone but he walked around at 11 stone. And believe me when I say this: he went full on when sparring. Boy could that boy f****ng punch!

"He punched easily as hard as a middleweight. And sometimes he'd be even heavier than me."

Witter witnessed the deterioration of the relationship between Hamed and Ingle.

"Brendan overall was the number one boss in that gym. And the only person I saw give him stick in that place was Naseem Hamed."

He recalled once: "I came home from the gym and spoke to my mum. She later told me that the only thing I kept repeating was: 'Naz does not treat Brendan well, at all’.

"Let me tell all of you readers now, it was that blatant that Naz would have a go at boxers and then try to ridicule him (individual boxers) in front of the whole gym. "Naz would have a go at the lads in the gym but would also be ranting at Brendan. I did not know what to do with myself, or even where to look.

"Others around who saw and heard what I saw were the same. It was a crying shame because Brendan had basically brought him up from the age of seven years old."

Witter claimed: "A lot of Brendan's time was taken up looking after the young Naseem Hamed, and he got no thanks for it. "As soon as I saw some of Naz's conduct towards the man who made him, I could not believe my own eyes.

"I witnessed Naz's appalling behaviour from 1996, so by the time they had split by the end of '98 it was no great surprise."

Author Boyle told the Advertiser: "It has been a privilege and an honour to write this story – and it has been four years in the making."

The content includes how Ricky Hatton continually declined opportunities to fight Witter in what would have been a Battle of Britain dust-up.

It also refers to: "The day Tim Bradley beat Junior Witter, he had only $11 in his bank account. He won that fight, then four more world titles and made millions. He had studied Junior for a whole year and the bookies had Bradley as a 11/2 underdog going into the fight."

*Jamie Boyle's book 'Junior Witter – The Avoided,' from War Cry publishing, is due to be released on Kinder in November and in paperback in January 2026. The forward is written by Johnny Nelson.

The book's synopsis can be viewed on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070513134001