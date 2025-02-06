MP John Healey backs Rotherham snooker group offering a sporting lifeline to the disabled

John Healey MP with members of Snooker4All at Parkgate

The Masters Snooker tournament may have recently crowned its winner but a group is encouraging people with both physical and mental disabilities to get involved in the game.

Get the latest Sports headlines from the Rotherham Advertiser Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Snooker4all Academy invited local MP John Healey to look at their new home on Broad Street in Parkgate to see how snooker helps people make new friends, reduce loneliness and isolation and improve mental and physical health.

The Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP said: “Sport plays an important part in people’s lives and it’s fantastic to see the work being done by Snooker4all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lee and the team provide a valuable safe space for those with physical and mental health problems who find themselves isolated.

John Healey MP at Snooker4All

“The academy offers a lifeline for some people in the community and I’d encourage anyone who enjoys snooker to come along and get involved.”

Snooker4All provides individual coaching sessions which are designed to provide personalised attention to each player . There are also group sessions for players to learn from one another while enjoying a supportive and friendly environment.

Managing director Lee Hague is ranked no.9 in the World Disability Billiards and Snooker rankings and is set to represent Great Britain at the World Championships in Thailand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee said: “We were pleased to welcome John and show him how snooker is helping people in the community.

“Our academy offers a range of coaching services that cater to all skill levels, ensuring that everyone from beginners to advanced players can find their place here.”