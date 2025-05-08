Moorgate Tennis Club's D-Ream team show that Things Can Only Get Better

Good wins: for Moorgate Tennis Club teams

AN against-the-odds win has provided a boost to Moorgate Tennis Club.

As the Sheffield and District Leagues begin to gather pace, Moorgate D entertained Graves C in Division 6 and after two late withdrawals through illness they were forced to field just two pairs against the opposition's three pairs, effectively starting the match 3-0 down and with little hope of getting a positive result.

It mattered not, as brilliant performances from Paul Wilman/Alex Sykes and Ben Mallinder/Steve Dawson saw them concede just 22 games in six sets to record a superb 6-3 win.

The first Ladies game of the season saw newly promoted Moorgate A make the trip to face Grove A in Division 1 and they were given a flying start by Emily Busby and Kerry Wishart and despite a first round defeat for Ginni Crosby and Jayne Evans, the set that they won would ultimately prove vital.

The second round saw similar results, meaning the teams were tied at two rubbers apiece but Moorgate clinched their first win in a tough league on sets countback.

The Works League got underway when Moorgate A entertained newly promoted Swinden House, who included three former Moorgate players in the Division 1 clash.

The match seemed to have become a very one-sided affair as Moorgate took both of the opening rubbers for the loss of just one game, but the second round was a different affair with both matches being settled on a tie break and Moorgate coming out on top in both for a 4-0 win.

In Division 2 Moorgate B travelled to face Ridgeway B and two easy wins for Todd Sweeney and Joe Goodwin put the match beyond any reasonable doubt, especially when Paul Wilman and Lee Hepplestone also had an easy victory. They had to work harder for a second win as their team ran out 4-0 victors.

Also in Division 2, Moorgate C made the journey to face Stocksbridge B but two defeats for Dave Hardy and Andrew Hughes left the team on the back foot and despite a good victory for Steve Watson and Alex Sykes, the home team eventually prevailed 3-1.

Back in the S&D Men's League, Moorgate B made the trip to face Doncaster C in a Division 4 clash, with Lee Hepplestone and Luke Handley stepping up to cover for players who had been called up to the A team. Despite some close games they were unable to register a win.

Nick Clayton/Matt Hopps recorded one win and Todd Sweeney/Alan Dobson had two wins, giving the home team a 6-3 advantage.

In Division 2 Moorgate A were without two players and had to call up Rob Wood and Mark Busby, who struggled manfully against a very strong Grove A side and failed to take a rubber, as did Dave Mangham and Glyn Smith.

Gary Bridgeman and Cameron Wood came close in one of their matches before recording their team's only success in an 8-1 defeat.

The final match of the weekend saw Moorgate C play away to a strong Ecclesall C team in Division 6 with late call-ups for Abdul Rehman/ Adnan Ishaq alongside Brian Walker/Joe Goodwin and Harvey Sutton/Steve Watson.

Each pair recoded similar results, although Harvey and Steve did manage the sole win in an 8-1 defeat.