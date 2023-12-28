Register
Moorgate Tennis Club serves up some fun-filled festive action

WITH no league matches to play, the courts at Moorgate Tennis Club were put to good use as four teams battled it out to be Christmas Champions.
By David Beddows
Published 28th Dec 2023, 09:49 GMT
Moorgate Tennis Club members who took part in the Christmas competition.Moorgate Tennis Club members who took part in the Christmas competition.
Team Elf, Team Santa, Team Reindeer and Team Snowman, all captained by juniors Awema Njalale, Max Venables, Freya Wilby and Oliver Di Laurenzio, battled it out over twelve rounds, which thankfully didn't turn out to be a boxing match.

In the Round Robin section Team Santa came out on top, with Team Snowman a close second.

It meant that the two teams battled it out in a close final that eventually ended in an honourable draw.

Moorgate’s John McGleave said: “The 35 players who attended had a great time and would all like to thank Rachael Hodge for organising such a well run and fun event.”