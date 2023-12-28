Moorgate Tennis Club serves up some fun-filled festive action
Team Elf, Team Santa, Team Reindeer and Team Snowman, all captained by juniors Awema Njalale, Max Venables, Freya Wilby and Oliver Di Laurenzio, battled it out over twelve rounds, which thankfully didn't turn out to be a boxing match.
In the Round Robin section Team Santa came out on top, with Team Snowman a close second.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It meant that the two teams battled it out in a close final that eventually ended in an honourable draw.
Moorgate’s John McGleave said: “The 35 players who attended had a great time and would all like to thank Rachael Hodge for organising such a well run and fun event.”