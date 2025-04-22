Moore the merrier as Westville deny AFP in Montagu Cup

Celebration time for Montagu Cup winners Westville

TWO moments of striker's instinct from Josh Moore earned Westville victory over AFP Pewter Pot in an attritional Montagu Cup Final.

A crowd of 1,362 at Hampden Road saw Westville prevail 2-1 and spell defeat for an AFP side playing the first of four end-of-season cup finals.

The Easter Monday showpiece was tipped to be a classic, with both teams reigning champions of their respective competitions. Mexborough Sunday League Westville were aiming to raise the trophy for the first time in seven years. Rotherham Sunday League AFP had won all four of their previous Montagu finals.

However, opposing quality can sometimes cancel itself and this was often the case.

Action from the Montagu Cup final between AFP Pewter Pot and Westville. Pictures by Julian Barker

Gloomy skies matched the first half, which was niggly and petulant. Smatterings of umbrellas were raised against the drizzle as ankle-biting challenges crept in.

Chances were sparse, although Westville's Cian Guest perhaps did not appreciate the space he had in the sixth minute when his free header hit the base of the left post.

AFP's Brandon Bagley threatened down the right with skilful touches before having his name taken for a clumsy lunge while tracking back. Westville favoured set pieces, especially the long throws of Owen Sykes, who aided delivery via a cache of touchline towels to dry the ball.

Owen Fieldsend earned the man-of-match award with timely tackles, positional awareness and crucial headers. His central partnership with Jack Waldron formed a rock on which Westville built. Sykes and Harrison Shaw completed a resolute defence, with both full-backs pressing forward when opportunities arose.

Westville's Josh Moore with the Montagu Cup. Pictures by Julian Barker

AFP relied on the break but were caught cold in the 35th minute. A back header split their defence and Moore timed a perfect run before rounding goalkeeper Ben Brunt. The Westville striker was only denied his name on the scoresheet by Max Skelton, who chopped the ball into his own goal as he tried to clear off the line.

Westville started the second half brightly but the tie was soon flush with controversy. Mitchell Dunne, whose pace was AFP's greatest weapon, broke clear in the 50th minute. Closing on goalkeeper Jordan Watson and with Westville midfielder Jack Birks in pursuit, Dunne was bundled to the ground by Sykes. As referee Martin Birley pulled out the yellow card, a disapproving chorus echoed around Hampden Road.

With the duel in its final quarter, AFP forced three successive corners. Their failure to capitalise was punished quickly when Atley Jackson broke down the left in the 70th minute. Moore beat his marker and met a perfect cross to head past Brunt.

Heavy rain made the pitch slippery for players, while spectators were drenched. Some made for the exit, thinking they had already seen the final result. It certainly looked that way when Moore was substituted in the 82nd minute, having done enough to earn his winner's medal.

AFP dispute the late "non equaliser" in the Montagu Cup final

However, finals can produce late drama and this was another case. AFP pulled a goal back in the 89th minute. Bagley's forward punt reached Matthew Blakemore whose well-directed header was deflected over the goal line by an agonised Waldron.

Watson saved from Blakemore after the restart and Westville fumbled for the panic button. The goalkeeper rescued his side again in stoppage time before Josh Baxter blazed wide from the resulting corner.

With 95 minutes on the clock, Dunne squared for striker Jamie Austin to finish. AFP celebrated an equaliser but were crestfallen to see the assistant's raised flag. It was the last act before the final whistle.

A post-match red card for Dunne left a sour taste, as did the ensuing scuffle, but prestige silverware beckoned for Westville captain Kieran Hirst.