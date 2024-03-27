HON0OURED: Jill Newbolt with Fatima Whitbread and Mo Farah

Jill Newbolt, from Abbey School in Rotherham, was chosen by the Youth Sport Trust for the Building Brighter Futures Award prize.

She was presented with it by former Olympians Sir Mo Farah and Fatima Whitbread at the Sport Gives Back Awards in London last weekend in front of a star-studded audience which included Dame Kelly Holmes, Lawrence Dallaglio, and Frank and Christine Lampard.

Presenting the award, Fatima Whitbread said: “Jill’s unwavering passion, inspiring leadership, boundless compassion and exceptional ability to connect have revolutionised the lives of countless young people, their families, and her colleagues.

“We are delighted to recognise her contribution to the world of inclusive sports education.”

Jill was delighted to have been recognised.

“I was honoured and excited,” she said.

“I am absolutely passionate about inclusion and particularly the use of sport as a tool to bring children and young people together.

“I feel so privileged to be recognised for doing work that I love and feel this is also a tribute to all the other Youth Sport Trust inclusion leads around the country who inspire me and the children they work with.

“It was incredible to receive the award from legends of sport Sir Mo Farah and Fatima Whitbread and humbling to be in the room with so many amazing people doing incredible things to change lives through the power of sport.”

The Youth Sport Trust is just one of eight charities which will be seen handing out awards on the programme, alongside Dallaglio RugbyWorks, Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, Greenhouse Sports, Invictus Games, Lord’s Taverners, Sported and Sport Works.

The Youth Sport Trust Annual Conference Awards celebrate schools, settings, trusts, and individuals who, working alongside Youth Sport Trust, have made a real and impactful change to the lives of young people.